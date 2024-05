Alro Slatina's Net Loss Shrinks To RON15M In Q1/2024 vs RON52M In Q1/2023

Alro Slatina's Net Loss Shrinks To RON15M In Q1/2024 vs RON52M In Q1/2023. Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) reported net loss of RON14.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a negative result of RON52.4 million in the same period of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]