Eco Clean Ends Q1/2024 with 5% Lower Turnover on Retail Segment

Eco Clean Ends Q1/2024 with 5% Lower Turnover on Retail Segment. Bucharest-based Eco Clean, a business founded in 2000 by two Romanian entrepreneurs, which owns 12 green laundries and cleaners, ended the first quarter of this year with 5% lower turnover on the retail segment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]