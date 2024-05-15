Romanian restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group triples its net profit in the first quarter of the year



Key information Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023: Best Q1 in Sphera's history in terms of sales, EBITDA and net profit Consolidated sales continue to grow at strong pace, up 9.2% Significant improvement of net profit, up 192%, to RON 21.4 million Double-digit increase in EBITDA (+69%) to RON 39.8 million (...)