Collection rate under guarantee-return system for packaging rises to 40% in April
May 15, 2024
Romanians returned 160 million returnable packaging units in April, 40% of the 400 million units introduced on the market under the guarantee-return system, or SGR, minister of environment Mircea Fechet said at the opening ceremony for a new recycling center near Bucharest. Between January 1 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]