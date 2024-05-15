Collection rate under guarantee-return system for packaging rises to 40% in April

Collection rate under guarantee-return system for packaging rises to 40% in April. Romanians returned 160 million returnable packaging units in April, 40% of the 400 million units introduced on the market under the guarantee-return system, or SGR, minister of environment Mircea Fechet said at the opening ceremony for a new recycling center near Bucharest. Between January 1 (...)