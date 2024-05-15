AROBS posts a consolidated turnover of RON 105 million in the first quarter of 2024

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posts a consolidated turnover of RON 105 million (EUR 21.1 mln) in the first three months of 2024, slightly down by 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, normalized EBITDA of (...)