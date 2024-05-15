Romania's PM confirms rise of minimum wage and plans for more personal deductions

The government plans to hike the minimum statutory wage to RON 3,700 (EUR 740, gross terms), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu confirmed, without saying whether this would be done by July or later this year. Currently, the minimum wage is RON 3,300 (EUR 660), meaning that the new hike would amount (...)