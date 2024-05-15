PM Ciolacu says Russia conveyed "veiled threat" to Romania in connection to Patriot transfer to Ukraine

PM Ciolacu says Russia conveyed "veiled threat" to Romania in connection to Patriot transfer to Ukraine. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in an interview with Digi24, said that Romania's decision regarding the transfer of the Patriot anti-missile system to Ukraine annoyed Russia, which conveyed a "veiled threat," but stressed that this is certainly not likely to result in military retaliation. "I (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]