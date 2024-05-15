Digi Communications borrows EUR 167 mln to develop networks in Romania, Spain and Portugal

Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) has signed three loans totaling EUR 167.15 million for the development of telecommunications networks in Romania, Spain, and Portugal, according to a note to investors. The company also announced its net profit more than doubled to EUR 33 million in Q1, from (...)