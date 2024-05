Profit of Purcari Wineries drops in Q1 despite higher sales

Profit of Purcari Wineries drops in Q1 despite higher sales . CEE's leading wine producer with operations in Moldova and Romania, Purcari Wineries - BVB: WINE, announced the group's revenue grew by 11% in Q1 this year, reaching RON 81.6 million. EBITDA rose by 9% y/y to RON 23.1 million in Q1, marking a margin of 28%. The company's net profit