Romania's industrial output contracts by 2.7% y/y in Q1. The industrial output index in Romania contracted by 2.7% y/y in Q1 but improved by 1% q/q (seasonally adjusted) compared to the last quarter of 2023, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Based on March's robust industrial figures and possibly based on the positive (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]