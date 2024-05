Purcari Wineries Rakes in RON81.6M Revenues in Q1/2024, Up 11%, Net Profit Drops 15% To RON10.8M

Purcari Wineries Rakes in RON81.6M Revenues in Q1/2024, Up 11%, Net Profit Drops 15% To RON10.8M. Wine maker Purcari Wineries in the first three months 2024 generated RON81.6 million revenues, up 11%, while net profit shrank by 15% to RON10.8 million amid a high base of the same period of 2023 and a shift in timing of the Orthodox Easter. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]