Transgaz Q1/2024 Net Profit Doubles To RON262M from Q1/2023

Transgaz Q1/2024 Net Profit Doubles To RON262M from Q1/2023. Romania’s state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz in the first quarter of 2024 posted consolidated operating revenue from the balancing and construction activity, according to IFRIC 12 worth RON706 million, up 53%, and net profit of RON262 million, double the level of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]