Telecom Operator Digi Reports EUR26M Net Profit in Q1/2024 amid EUR445M Sales. Telecom operator Digi reported EUR25.6 million net profit in the first quarter of 2024, against EUR10.8 million in Q1/2023, while sales climbed to EUR445 mllion.