Sphera Franchise Group Net Profit Triples To RON21M in Q1/2024. Sphere Franchise Group, the company that manages KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants locally, in the first quarter of 2024 posted the best Q1 profit in the group’s history, of RON21 million, triple the level of Q1/2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]