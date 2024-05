Alu Menziken Sees 2023 Profit Rise 46.5% in 2023, to over RON62M

Alu Menziken Sees 2023 Profit Rise 46.5% in 2023, to over RON62M. Alu Menziken, a company part of Montana group founded by Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON477.6 million (EUR96.6 million), down 6.7% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]