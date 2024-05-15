EMI International Eyes New Deals in Belgium, Considers Next Country for Expansion

EMI International Eyes New Deals in Belgium, Considers Next Country for Expansion. Entrepreneurial group EMI International, active on the door and industrial system market, is in advanced talks for new M&A deals on Belgium’s market in 2024 and is mulling various options for expansion in a new European country in 2025, explained Jerome France, CEO and founder of the group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]