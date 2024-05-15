Bike-sharing system I’Velo launches in Timi?oara, its sixth city in Romania

Bike-sharing system I’Velo launches in Timi?oara, its sixth city in Romania. The bike-sharing system I’Velo by Green Revolution launched in Timi?oara, western Romania, this week, increasing its nationwide footprint to a total of six cities. The residents of Timi?oara can use the service free of charge. I’Velo Timi?oara offers over 160 bicycles in 9 stations located in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]