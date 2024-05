50 Top Pizza 2024: Romanian pizzeria among best in Europe

50 Top Pizza 2024: Romanian pizzeria among best in Europe. Pizzeria Zano in Ia?i, eastern Romania, ranks 49th in Europe according to the 50 Top Pizza 2024 guide. The awarding ceremony was held in Madrid on May 13. 50 Top Pizza, considered by people in the industry to be the most important worldwide evaluation authority in the world of pizza, makes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]