Romanian Parliament approves bill removing driving licenses of drunk, drugged drivers for 10 years

Romania's Chamber of Deputies has adopted a bill that stipulates that drivers caught drunk or under the influence of drugs will lose their driving licenses for 10 years. The legislation received 256 votes in favor. The bill aims to improve the legal framework for preventing and combating