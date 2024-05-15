Romanian audiobook and e-book platform Voxa expands abroad, plans EUR 2 mln investments in Italy
Voxa, the leader among audiobook and e-book streaming applications in Romania, has embarked on an international journey by extending its operations in Italy. Starting on May 15, the service will be available to Italian listeners with a library of over 100,000 titles in Italian and English. By (...)
