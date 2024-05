Internet speed on the rise in Romania in 2023

Internet speed on the rise in Romania in 2023. Last year, internet users in Romania registered an average download speed of 587 Mbps for fixed cable internet, an increase of approximately 10% compared to 2022, and an average upload speed of 548 Mbps, an increase of 20%, according to statistics compiled by ANCOM based on tests conducted on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]