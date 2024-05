Antibiotice Iasi Records 13% Revenue Growth in Q1/2024. Net Profit Climbs 68%

Antibiotice Iasi Records 13% Revenue Growth in Q1/2024. Net Profit Climbs 68%. Antibiotice Iasi, the largest Romanian-owned drug manufacturer, saw revenues reach an overall RON192.5 million level, 13% higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]