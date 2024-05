FORT Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market On May 17

FORT Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market On May 17. Cybersecurity company FORT, part of Bittnet Group (BNET.RO) has announced that its shares will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (the AeRO market) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol 4RT, starting with May 17, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]