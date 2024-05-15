EBRD Keeps Romania’s GDP Growth Forecast At 3.2% For 2024; Sees Local Economy Accelerating To 3.4% In 2025

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has maintained its projection for Romania's economy in 2024, at 3.2%, similar to the estimates in September 2023, and it expects the local economy to accelerate to 3.4% in 2025, as per the bank's report released at its annual meeting (...)