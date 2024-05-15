 
May 15, 2024

Romania passes law allowing guide dogs to accompany people with disabilities in all public spaces
May 15, 2024

Romania passes law allowing guide dogs to accompany people with disabilities in all public spaces.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently approved a law stipulating that persons with disabilities will have unrestricted access to public transportation, shops, and other spaces with guide dogs. The law, initiated by deputy Oana ?oiu and senator Silvia Dinic?, was adopted by Parliament in (...)

