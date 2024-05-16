CONFIDEX Index: Confidence of Romanian managers and entrepreneurs at highest levels in four years

CONFIDEX Index: Confidence of Romanian managers and entrepreneurs at highest levels in four years. Measuring the confidence of Romanian managers and entrepreneurs in the local economy for over 4 years, the results of the 10th edition of the CONFIDEX study highlight the optimism, resilience, and adaptability of the Romanian business environment. According to the CONFIDEX study from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]