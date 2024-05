NEPI Rockcastle Gets 12.7% Uplift in Net Operating Income in Q1/2024, Has Plans to Invest EUR650M in CEE



Real estate developer NEPI Rockcastle, the largest owner and manager of shopping centers in CEE, registered a 12.7% increase in net operating income in the first quarter of 2024 against Q1/2023, to EUR135 million.