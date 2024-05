Delgaz Grid, Part Of E.ON Romania Group, Carried Out EUR177M Investments In 2023

Delgaz Grid, Part Of E.ON Romania Group, Carried Out EUR177M Investments In 2023. Delgaz Grid, part of the E.ON Romania Group, in 2023 carried out the largest investments of the last 18 years, which targeted the natural gas and electricity distribution networks, and exceeded RON874 million (around EUR177 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]