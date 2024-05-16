CONFIDEX Survey Shows Increased Proportion Of Managers Optimistic About Romania's Economy

CONFIDEX Survey Shows Increased Proportion Of Managers Optimistic About Romania's Economy. The CONFIDEX index, which determines Romanian managers' confidence in the economy, shows that the proportion of managers who declare themselves optimistic about the situation of the Romanian economy has grown to 34%, compared to 26% in the previous semester, while 38% of them remain cautious, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]