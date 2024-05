PENNY Romania Reports RON8.3B Turnover For 2023, Up 16% YoY

PENNY Romania Reports RON8.3B Turnover For 2023, Up 16% YoY. Discount store chain PENNY Romania, held by Germany's Rewe Group, announced on Thursday (May 15) that it ended 2023 with a turnover of over RON8.32 billion, up 16% compared to 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]