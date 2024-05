Finance Ministry Seeks To Raise MTN Program Cap By EUR7B To Cover 2024 And 2025 Funding Needs

Finance Ministry Seeks To Raise MTN Program Cap By EUR7B To Cover 2024 And 2025 Funding Needs. The Finance Ministry has prepared a government decision draft to increase the value of the „Medium Term Notes” program by EUR7 billion from EUR68 billion at the moment to EUR75 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]