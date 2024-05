Electrica Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Esyasoft Holding Ltd

Electrica Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Esyasoft Holding Ltd. Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) announced in a stock market report on Thursday (May 16) the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Esyasoft Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]