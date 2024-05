Dairy Importer Sole Mizo's Revenue Shrinks 5% To RON167M In 2023

Dairy Importer Sole Mizo's Revenue Shrinks 5% To RON167M In 2023. Sole Mizo Romania, part of Hungary’s Bonafarm group, posted RON167 million revenue in 2023, down 5% from the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]