Keysight Technologies Romania Reports RON170.7M Turnover For 2023, Down 14% YoY. Keysight Technologies Romania (the former Ixia), the local division of US Keysight Technologies, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON170.7 million (EUR34.3 million) in 2023, down 14% from RON196.7 million (EUR39.5 million) reported in 2022, as per data on the finance ministry website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]