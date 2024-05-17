Amethyst invests EUR 10 mln to develop its fifth radiotherapy center in Romania
May 17, 2024
Amethyst invests EUR 10 mln to develop its fifth radiotherapy center in Romania.
Amethyst Romania, a radiotherapy clinics chain set up by the entrepreneur Ludovic Robert, has started the EUR 10 million project of a new center in the northwestern part of the country at Satu Mare. This will be the fifth Amethyst hospital dedicated to oncological treatments in Romania, after (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]