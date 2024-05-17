Amethyst invests EUR 10 mln to develop its fifth radiotherapy center in Romania

Amethyst Romania, a radiotherapy clinics chain set up by the entrepreneur Ludovic Robert, has started the EUR 10 million project of a new center in the northwestern part of the country at Satu Mare. This will be the fifth Amethyst hospital dedicated to oncological treatments in Romania, after (...)