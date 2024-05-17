Romania’s Romgaz prepares EUR 1.5 bln MTN scheme to finance Neptun Deep offshore project

Romania's Romgaz prepares EUR 1.5 bln MTN scheme to finance Neptun Deep offshore project. Romania's natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG), with Rothschild Bank as its adviser, hired JP Morgan to lead the consortium of banks that will intermediate the sale of bonds on the foreign market under an MTN scheme aimed to finance the Black Sea gas project, Neptun Deep, Ziarul Financiar