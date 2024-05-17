Romania ups MTN ceiling by EUR 7 bln to accommodate 2025 budget financing

Romania ups MTN ceiling by EUR 7 bln to accommodate 2025 budget financing. The government of Romania took steps to increase the ceiling of the Medium Term Note (MTN) scheme by EUR 7 billion to EUR 75 billion, citing the EUR 8.5 billion financing needs in 2025 but also another EUR 0.6 billion-1.6 billion issues this year and potentially EUR 1 billion in case not all (...)