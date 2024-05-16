Romanian students invent bracelet that converts music into vibrations for people with hearing impairments

Four young women, students at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, have invented a bracelet that converts music into vibrations. This gadget, named the Rhythm Touch bracelet, is designed to give people with hearing impairments the experience of concerts. "The wearer can dance, feeling the (...)