Transport Trade Services Sees Profit, Turnover Decline in Q1/2024 Vs Q1/2023

Transport Trade Services Sees Profit, Turnover Decline in Q1/2024 Vs Q1/2023. Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services ended the first quarter of 2024 with RON32.1 million net consolidated profit, down 63.9% from Q1/2023, but up 163.8% from Q1/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]