Retail chain Metro responds to discrimination allegation voiced by Romanian jam producer
May 17, 2024
The high-end natural plum jam sold by Sonimpex under the brand Topoloveni is not in demand by the target market of Cash&Carry chain Metro – owners of small proximity stores and HoReCa firms, the German retail chain said in response to discrimination accusations expressed by the Sonimpex (...)
