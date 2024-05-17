Romanian Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirms plans to run for president this autumn

Romanian Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirms plans to run for president this autumn. The leader of Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, formerly prime minister and currently co-president of the country's ruling coalition, confirmed for Digi24 firm plans to run in the presidential elections this autumn. This should boost the party's score in the parliamentary (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]