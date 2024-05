Alpha Bank Romania Reports EUR16M Net Profit in Q1/2024, Up 45%

Alpha Bank Romania Reports EUR16M Net Profit in Q1/2024, Up 45%. Alpha Bank Romania in the first quarter of 2024 registered EUR16 million net profit, up 45%, while the bank’s assets reached EUR4.7 billion, 8% higher than in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]