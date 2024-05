IKEA opens its first planning and order studio in Romania

IKEA opens its first planning and order studio in Romania. Swedish furniture retailer IKEA said on May 16 that it opened its first planning and order studio in Romania, in the seaside city of Constan?a. Located inside the city's Supernova shopping center, the new format offers customers assistance in planning various areas of their homes and ordering (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]