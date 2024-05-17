 
May 17, 2024

Blood donors get free tickets at Romania’s Untold and Neversea summer festivals
Blood donors get free tickets at Romania’s Untold and Neversea summer festivals.

The organizers of the Untold and Neversea festivals in Romania announced the start of the 10th edition of their blood donation campaign - Blood Network. Under this initiative, blood donors can get free one-day tickets for the two summer events. This year's Blood Network runs between May 18 (...)

TeraPlast Bistrita Seeks To Boost Share Capital By RON22.2M Tops Building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) plans to increase its share capital by RON22.2 million at the most, by issuing 222,200,000 shares, with a nominal value of RON0.1 per share, the company said in a press statement.

Hungary's MiniCRM Logs EUR1M Turnover In Romania In 2023, Up 35% YoY MiniCRM Software SRL, the local subsidiary of Hungary's company of the same name, specializing in the provision of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), ended 2023 with a 35% increase in turnover, up to nearly EUR1 million (...)

Digi Set To Launch Services In Belgium This Summer Telecommunications operator Digi (DIGI.RO) has opened its central office in Belgium, in Brussels, and is thus preparing the enter the Belgian market this summer, it said in a press release.

Most Expensive Suburban Houses Are In Outskirts Of Bucharest And Cluj-Napoca The most expensive houses for sale in the outskirts of the major cities in Romania are located on the outskirts of Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca; the only places in the country where the square meter sells for over EUR2,000 are Feleacu and Salicea, both in Cluj County, an analysis by Imobiliare.ro (...)

Romania Manufacturing Industry Orders Up 4.3% On The Month In March 2024 Romania's new industrial orders in manufacturing, for the total (on the domestic and external markets) increased by 4.3%, in nominal terms, in March 2024 compared to February 2024, but fell by 5.2% compared to March 2023, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Friday (May 17).

Romania Industrial Sales Up 6.9% On The Month In March 2024 Romania’s industrial sales (on the domestic and external markets) increased by 6.9% in nominal terms in March 2024 compared to February 2024, but inched down 0.5% versus March 2023, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Friday (May 17).

Finland's Hesburger Group Enters Romania With Quick Service Restaurant In Ramnicu Valcea Quick service restaurant chain Hesburger is opening its first restaurant in Romania in Ramnicu Valcea and plans to open ten in all in its first year in business on this market, having allocated more than EUR8 million for investments.

 


