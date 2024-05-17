Finnish fast food chain Hesburger opens first restaurant in Romania, plans EUR 8 mln investments in first year

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger opens first restaurant in Romania, plans EUR 8 mln investments in first year. Hesburger, the largest chain of fast food restaurants in Finland and the Baltic countries, has entered the Romanian market with a first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in nine countries and has over 470 restaurants. (...)