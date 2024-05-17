#nofake: Romanian government launches platform against inappropriate content on social media

#nofake: Romanian government launches platform against inappropriate content on social media. Romania’s minister of research, innovation, and digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, announced on Friday, May 17, the launch of the #nofake platform through which inappropriate content on social media can be reported. The platform will target digital fakes, defamatory content, disinformation, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]