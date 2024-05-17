Romania’s CFR C?l?tori announces start date for summer transport program to the Black Sea

CFR C?l?tori, the state railway operator in Romania, announced that starting from June 14/15, the summer transport program "Trains of the Sun" will begin. The program will provide daily direct connections from all over the country to the resorts on the Black Sea and the Danube Delta.