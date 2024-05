tbi bank Signs Partnership Deal With Safety Broker Enabling Customers To Buy Insurance

tbi bank has signed a partnership agreement with Safety Broker, whereby customers can buy insurance, including auto liability insurance RCA, through the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, in four interest-free installments or 6-12 installments with interest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]