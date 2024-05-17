Central Romania: Two castles in Cluj county to host events and reopen after renovation works

Two castles in Romania's Cluj county, namely the Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle in Gil?u and Bánffy Castle in R?scruci, will reopen in the coming weeks and host events dedicated to visitors. Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle in Gil?u, one of Transylvania's historical monuments, will reopen its doors after a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]