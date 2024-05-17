Romanian heritage to be celebrated at Romanian Community Summit 2024 in Chicago
May 17, 2024
Romanian heritage to be celebrated at Romanian Community Summit 2024 in Chicago.
The second edition of the Chicago Romanian Community Summit will take place on May 25, aiming to unite the Romanian community in Chicago. Leaders from various sectors - business, education, culture, and religion - will come together during the event to celebrate their shared heritage and (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]